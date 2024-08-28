Carlo Ancelotti makes something clear about Kylian Mbappe's early critics at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed any concerns about Kylian Mbappe‘s lack of goals in his first games for Real Madrid. The Italian coach assured that both the team and its new French star are in a process of adaptation and that positive results will come soon.

Mbappe opened his goal tally for the team in the 2-0 UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta on August 14, but did not score in Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Mallorca or in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Real Valladolid.

The Madrid coach emphasized the importance of patience in these situations, affirming that soccer is a team sport and time is needed to find their rhythm. Mbappe has shown flashes of his quality, and Ancelotti is convinced he will score plenty of goals this season.

“Each year the team changes, the structure of the team changes, that’s quite normal,” Ancelotti said in a news conference on Wednesday, ahead of Madrid’s next LaLiga game against Las Palmas. “Last year we needed time too. Early on, we won a lot of games in the last few minutes. We have to adjust the team a bit this year and find its best version.”

Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid generated great expectations among fans, who expect the Frenchman to lead the team to new titles. However, Ancelotti reminded everyone that adapting to a new environment and team takes time. “The last goal Mbappe scored was on August 14 [in the Super Cup], and today is August 28,” Ancelotti added. “That’s two weeks. It isn’t time to worry. He isn’t worried, and neither are we. Vinicius [Junior] hasn’t scored in three games, and he doesn’t look worried.”

“We’ve got a lot of resources,” Ancelotti said. “We’ve played three games and scored six goals, despite the team not being at its best. Not scoring goals won’t be an issue; it has never happened here.”

Mbappe’s comparison with other historical signings such as Ronaldo and Zidane

Mbappe’s adaptation to Real Madrid can be compared to that of other big signings in the club’s history. Players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane also needed a period of adaptation to reach their maximum potential. However, once they settled in, they became Real Madrid legends. Mbappe must contend with media pressure, fan expectations, and the need to prove himself at one of the biggest clubs in the world.