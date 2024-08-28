Trending topics:
Carlo Ancelotti makes something clear about Kylian Mbappe's early critics at Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reveals all the details about the progress of Kylian Mbappe, the team's new star.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on prior to the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.
© Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesCarlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on prior to the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

By Alexander Rosquez

Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed any concerns about Kylian Mbappe‘s lack of goals in his first games for Real Madrid. The Italian coach assured that both the team and its new French star are in a process of adaptation and that positive results will come soon.

Mbappe opened his goal tally for the team in the 2-0 UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta on August 14, but did not score in Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Mallorca or in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Real Valladolid.

The Madrid coach emphasized the importance of patience in these situations, affirming that soccer is a team sport and time is needed to find their rhythm. Mbappe has shown flashes of his quality, and Ancelotti is convinced he will score plenty of goals this season.

“Each year the team changes, the structure of the team changes, that’s quite normal,” Ancelotti said in a news conference on Wednesday, ahead of Madrid’s next LaLiga game against Las Palmas. “Last year we needed time too. Early on, we won a lot of games in the last few minutes. We have to adjust the team a bit this year and find its best version.”

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid runs with the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Can Mbappe prove Ancelotti right and silence his early critics?

Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid generated great expectations among fans, who expect the Frenchman to lead the team to new titles. However, Ancelotti reminded everyone that adapting to a new environment and team takes time. “The last goal Mbappe scored was on August 14 [in the Super Cup], and today is August 28,” Ancelotti added. “That’s two weeks. It isn’t time to worry. He isn’t worried, and neither are we. Vinicius [Junior] hasn’t scored in three games, and he doesn’t look worried.”

“We’ve got a lot of resources,” Ancelotti said. “We’ve played three games and scored six goals, despite the team not being at its best. Not scoring goals won’t be an issue; it has never happened here.”

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr makes something clear about Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe’s comparison with other historical signings such as Ronaldo and Zidane

Mbappe’s adaptation to Real Madrid can be compared to that of other big signings in the club’s history. Players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane also needed a period of adaptation to reach their maximum potential. However, once they settled in, they became Real Madrid legends. Mbappe must contend with media pressure, fan expectations, and the need to prove himself at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

