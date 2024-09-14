Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 4

Real Madrid will visit Real Sociedad for the Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming it live in your country.

Real Sociedad will face off against Real Madrid in a highly anticipated Matchday 5 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Whether you’re planning to catch the action on TV or stream it online, this preview has everything you need to know, from where the match will be played to how to watch it live in your country.

[Watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Real Madrid secured a crucial win on Matchday 4, closing the gap on league leaders Barcelona, who have won all four of their matches. Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show in the 2-0 victory over Betis, scoring both Merengues’s goals. However, with 8 points, Madrid still trails Barcelona by four, making their pursuit of another win vital as they look to catch up in the title race.

Meanwhile, their upcoming opponents have had a sluggish start to the season, collecting just 4 points from their first four games. Despite their struggles, they remain determined and believe they can put up a fight against Madrid. While they acknowledge the challenge, they are hopeful that they can complicate things for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in this crucial matchup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 15)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 15)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 15)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 15)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 15)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Advertisement

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: TSN+, TSN4, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar HD, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports French

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes