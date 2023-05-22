Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 La Liga in your country

Real Valladolid will play against Barcelona this Tuesday, May 23 in what will be the Matchday 36 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

La Liga has already been defined for a couple of Matchdays and was left in the hands of Barcelona. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still things at stake, teams that are fighting for different objectives and, therefore, the games that remain to be played will be of vital importance for them.

Of course, the case of the “Cules” is not like that since they cannot improve their position. They can only try to finish with as many points as possible. But this is not the case for their rivals, Real Valladolid, who are fighting for relegation and desperately need points.

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 24)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (May 24)

Belgium: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM

Croatia: 10:00 PM

Denmark: 10:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 10:00 PM

Germany: 10:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 11:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (May 24)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 24)

Ireland: 9:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (May 24)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

Netherlands: 10:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (May 24)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 10:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (May 24)

Poland: 10:00 PM

Portugal: 9:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 10:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (May 24)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 10:00 PM

Sweden: 10:00 PM

Switzerland: 10:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (May 24)

UK: 9:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN4, TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Maximo 3

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Football, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

USA: ESPN+, ESPN Sports.