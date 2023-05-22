Real Valladolid will play against Barcelona this Tuesday, May 23 in what will be the Matchday 36 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
La Liga has already been defined for a couple of Matchdays and was left in the hands of Barcelona. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still things at stake, teams that are fighting for different objectives and, therefore, the games that remain to be played will be of vital importance for them.
Of course, the case of the “Cules” is not like that since they cannot improve their position. They can only try to finish with as many points as possible. But this is not the case for their rivals, Real Valladolid, who are fighting for relegation and desperately need points.
Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (May 24)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (May 24)
Belgium: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM
Croatia: 10:00 PM
Denmark: 10:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 10:00 PM
Germany: 10:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 11:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (May 24)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 24)
Ireland: 9:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (May 24)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 10:00 PM
Netherlands: 10:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (May 24)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 10:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (May 24)
Poland: 10:00 PM
Portugal: 9:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 10:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (May 24)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 10:00 PM
Sweden: 10:00 PM
Switzerland: 10:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (May 24)
UK: 9:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN4, TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Maximo 3
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: C More Football, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK
USA: ESPN+, ESPN Sports.