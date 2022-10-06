PSG will visit Reims trying to stay undefeated this season in every competition. Here you will find the probable lineups for this exciting game of Matchday 10 in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1.

PSG will try to defend their first place when they visit Reims as part of Matchday 10 in 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Although anything is possible, Paris Saint Germain is a huge favorite for the game that will be held at Stade Auguste-Delaune. In the United States, the match will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Reims are fighting for their life after a bad start of the season. At the moment, the club sits at the 17th spot in the table with only seven points and in relegation zone. Stade de Reims have not won in their last four matches and, in an incredible stat, the club has received at least one red card in six of their nine games in France. Just unbelievable for a squad looking for salvation.

On the other side, Lionel Messi is in a great moment but still, PSG couldn't beat Benfica at Portugal last Wednesday in the Champions League. Even though they're undefeated in Ligue 1 and are the leaders, Paris Saint Germain only has a two-point advantage over Marseille and a slim three-point difference with this season's surprise: Lorient.

Reims lineup

The headache for Reims' manager Oscar Garcia is how to replace striker, Junya Ito, considering the Japanese player got a red card against Troyes. After Folarin Balogun, Ito is the second best scorer in the team with three goals in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1.

Reims' probable lineup against PSG: Yehvann Diouf, Yunis Abdelhamid, Emmanuel Agbadou, Andreaw Gravillon; Bradley Locko, Jens Cajuste, Azor Matusiwa, Mitchell van Bergen, Alexis Flips, Folarin Balogun and Nathanael Mbuku.

PSG lineup

After a 1-1 draw against Benfica in the 2022-2023 Champions League, the biggest question for Christophe Galtier's squad is if there will be any rotations to rest some star players. PSG face Reims this Saturday and then Benfica will pay the visit to Paris on Tuesday.

PSG’s probable lineup against Reims: Gianluigi Donnaruma, Nordi Mukiele, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Fabian Peña, Juan Bernat; Messi, Neymar and Mbappé.