Transfermarkt released a list of the top 10 most valuable U-17 players on the transfer market with one player standing out for being worth more than other up and coming players such as Gio Reyna, Darwin Núñez, and established players like Antoine Griezmann.

Everyone is always looking for the next big thing, in Brazil that player might be Endrick of Palmeiras, for the USMNT that could be Gabriel Slonina who is stated to become one of the next top goalkeepers in the world. Transfermarkt released a list of the most valuable players that are 17 and younger and the value of some of these players is eye raising.

Slonina for example is valued at $3.3 million having played only 16 games and keeping an impressive 8 clean sheets for a dull Chicago Fire. The second most expensive U-17 player on the list is Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund at $16.5 million with over 20 appearances for the German giants.

Then the player who is on top of the list at only 17 and with a market value of $66 million is FC Barcelona creative midfielder Gavi. The Spanish international has only played 25 games in only 1 season at Barcelona with 2 goals. The skill Gavi has shown is impressive and his value is higher than players at a similar age that are doing other great things. Here is a comparison of Gavi’s value compared to other world stars.

Gavi has higher market value than Messi and Pogba

When compared to players on the USMNT Gavi has a bigger value than Christian Pulisic who at 23 and with championships in Germany, England, and with the USMNT is valued at $49.5 million. Gio Reyna who is two years older than Gavi and playing first team minutes at Borussia Dortmund longer is valued at $46.2 million.

When compared with world superstars Gavi has a big lead over some, Lionel Messi, who is at the end of his career, is valued at $66 million, tied, but if things would be taken to the transfer market surely Gavi would command a bigger fee due to his age. Established talent Antoine Griezmann is at $55 million, while Paul Pogba is at $60 million. Robert Lewandowski, also at the end of his career, is at $55 million when compared to the Barcelona ace.

Other talents that Gavi out values are Memphis Depay (49.5M), Darwin Núñez ($44M), and Marco Verratti (60.5M). Known for his creative touch Gavi has been impressive for Barcelona and is the subject, after only 1 season, of transfer talks to many of the top teams around the world.

Barcelona look hold on to their prize talent and will try to build the team around Gavi in the future just as they did around Messi during the club's hey-day. Gavi has over 3 million Instagram followers already and has 6 caps for the Spanish national team.