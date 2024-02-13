The soccer landscape has changed with the emergence of the Saudi Pro League as a new destination for world-class players. Now, it looks like Al-Ittihad are willing to go even further by making the most expensive signing of all time, breaking the record set by Neymar‘s move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.

According to The Athletic, the Saudi Arabian outfit is willing to offer an astonishing €235 million to land Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah next season. That would make the Egypt international the most expensive player in soccer history.

Paris Saint-Germain currently hold the record by forking out €222 million for the Brazilian star, who went on to spend six seasons at the Parc des Princes. In the summer of 2023, Ney joined the list of stars who took their talents to the Middle East by signing for Al-Hilal.

That group includes Karim Benzema, who left Real Madrid as a free agent to sign for Al-Ittihad at the beginning of the season. The Frenchman, however, is not going through the best of times at the club, as his relationship with coach Marcelo Gallardo looks strained.

Al-Ittihad already making plans for next season

With Benzema’s future at the club unclear and the team doing worse than predicted in the domestic league, Al-Ittihad’s intention of signing Salah may be part of a bigger plan to bounce back next year.

Right now, Gallardo’s team is fifth in the Saudi Pro League with 31 points, 22 shy of leaders Al-Hilal. While the local title race looks difficult, Al-Ittihad are still alive in the AFC Champions League, where they’ll play Navbahor Namangan in the round of 16.

Apart from Benzema, their squad already boasts big names such as N’Golo Kante, Fabinho, Luiz Felipe and Jota. Therefore, landing a player of Salah’s caliber could be an even bigger boost for the club.

The winger, who turns 32 in June, will be playing on an expiring contract next season. Liverpool are expected to try and tie him down to an extension, as Salah continues to play at a fantastic level. This season, he boasts an impressive 14 goals and eight assists in 20 Premier League games. But only time will tell if the player wants to extend his stay at Anfield.