Antonio Conte knew he had his work cut for him at Tottenham, but now he has realized that the situation is much more difficult than previously thought. Spurs have been woeful under two managers this season and are losers of 4 out of their last 5 games.

Conte looked visibly frustrated after his team’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley, which Conte labeled as a “disaster”. "I have to talk to the club. Maybe I'm not so good. Tottenham called me to change things - but I'm too honest. We are doing everything to change the situation but it's not enough. I'm open for every decision because I want to help Tottenham. I'm too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way, just saying: ok, my salary is good. I've ambition, four defeats out of five is not good enough. This doesn't happen to me", the coach ranted.

Now reports have indicated that Daniel Levy and Conte will have a talk to discuss the project moving forward. Levy is reported to be a supporter of Conte and will assure the coach that he is still the right man for the job.

Antonio Conte evaluating his situation at Spurs

If Conte were to resign prematurely it would put Tottenham in a huge bind. The club sacked Nuno Espírito Santo at the start of the season and could also lose Conte. Mauricio Pochettino left the club on good terms and a possible come back is out of the question with growing interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United. Spurs lack of direction has been one of the reasons for the club's disbalance over the last few seasons. Pundits and fans at times are up in the air if the club wants to challenge for the title, just qualify for Europe, or simply be competitive.

"On Saturday we play another game [at Leeds], it's the moment to see the situation and make an assessment. I'm trying to do everything, but the situation is not changing” was another quote Conte stated before the end of his press conference. A loss to Leeds could be the death nail, Marcelo Bielsa’s side were 6-0 losers to Arsenal and have basically fallen apart this season with Bielsa rumored to be leaving at season’s end.