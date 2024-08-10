The Finalissima 2025 between Argentina and Spain could be delayed. Find out why and what are the possible venues for this long-awaited match between the champions of America and Europe.

The Finalissima 2025, the match between the champions of Europe and America, faces challenges for its realization this year. The busy football schedule makes it difficult to find a suitable date for this exciting match between Argentina and Spain, who are the reigning champions of Copa America and the European Championship.

Argentina has submitted a proposal to host the Finalissima 2025 on South American soil. It is important to note that the first edition of this tournament was held in Wembley, England, and now they are looking to balance the venue between Europe and America.

However, the realization of the Finalissima in 2025 hangs in the balance. The schedules of the teams involved, as well as other football events of international relevance, complicate the organization of the match and there is the possibility of postponing the match.

What is Argentina’s proposal for the venue of the Finalissima 2025?

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) have submitted a proposal to Conmebol for UEFA to agree to hold the match at the Monumental Stadium in Argentine territory, according to journalist Hernan Castillo. this important match.

Aerial view of Monumental stadium prior a match between River Plate and Estudiantes as part of Liga Profesional 2023 at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on July 15, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)

Possible postponement and future of the Finalissima 2025

The busy soccer schedule has generated uncertainty about the holding of the Finalissima in 2025. The coincidence with other major tournaments, such as the Champions League and Europa League, makes it difficult to find a suitable window for the match. Journalist Gaston Edul, who closely follows everything related to the Argentina national team, reported through the social media “X” that the “Finalissima 2025 is not confirmed because there is still no time on the calendar to schedule”.

Could the Finalissima be postponed to 2026?

Given the difficulties in finding a viable date in 2025, the possibility of postponing the Finalissima until 2026 is being considered. This option would allow the match to be accommodated in the football calendar and guarantee a better organization of the event.

The choice of the final venue for the next edition of the Finalissima will depend on negotiations between Conmebol and UEFA. Both organizations will seek to find a solution that satisfies the interests of the parties involved and that allows them to offer a first-class show to the fans.