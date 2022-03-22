French newspaper L'Equipe has revealed the salaries of the highest-paid players and managers in Europe. The report suggests that Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone makes more than PSG megastar Kylian Mbappe.

The renowned French outlet L'Equipe has revealed the salaries of the best paid players and managers across the European big five leagues. Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone once again leads the ranking of highest-earning coaches and his salary is reportedly even higher than that of Kylian Mbappe and other world class players.

In 2019, France Football had also placed El Cholo as the highest-paid manager. Simeone has made a name for himself in Europe over the last decade, taking Atletico to new heights since he took over in 2012.

The report claims that he currently makes €3.33 million per month, which is way more than what the likes of Pep Guardiola (€1.89m) or Jurgen Klopp (€1.49m) apparently earn. But how big is the difference with the PSG star's salary?

Diego Simeone reportedly makes €1 million more than Kylian Mbappe

While Simeone's paycheck would be almost four times more than what Carlo Ancelotti earns, his reported salary is also higher than what the French forward gets paid - €2.22 million a month.

Moreover, Simeone would also make more than the reported highest-paid players in the Premier League and LaLiga. Cristiano Ronaldo (€2.63m) and Kevin De Bruyne (€2.06m) lead the list in England, while Gerard Pique (€2.3), Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard (€2.2) top the ranking in Spain.

However, El Cholo would still make less than what his compatriot Lionel Messi makes in Paris (€3.37 million monthly). Meanwhile, Leo would be behind Neymar in the list of highest-paid Paris Saint-Germain players, as the Brazilian reportedly makes €4.08m per month.