Report: Barcelona didn't hesitate to respond to Liverpool for considering selling Luis Diaz

One of the transfer sagas in European football seemed to be reaching its conclusion, but suddenly Luis Diaz‘s name was trending again on X (formerly Twitter). What happened? Liverpool FC changed its stance on the Colombian player’s future, and within 24 hours, FC Barcelona‘s response was made public.

The interest isn’t new, but the situation has changed. At 27 years old, Lucho Diaz had his best performance with Liverpool after two and a half years with the English club. The Colombian player’s level caught the attention of Barça to the point where the Barranquilla newspaper El Heraldo reported that in March 2024, a meeting took place between Joan Laporta, president of the Spanish team, and Carlos Van Strahlen, the Colombian player’s representative.

However, Liverpool’s initial stance, reported by journalist James Pearce of The Athletic two days after the 2024 Copa America final, was that they were not interested in selling Luis Diaz. Was that the end of the story? Not at all! In this new chapter of the saga, Barcelona reemerged.

James Pearce himself reported that Liverpool changed their stance and would consider selling Lucho Diaz if a significant offer exceeding £50 million is received—approximately €59.6 million. This information reached FC Barcelona, and their thoughts on the matter have been made known.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Luton Town at Anfield on February 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England.

Due to the impossibility of signing Spanish forward Nico Williams, who has already donned the new number 10 at Athletic Club in Bilbao, the newspaper Mundo Deportivo proposed that Barcelona would renew their interest in Diaz. In fact, their intentions are so serious that they confirmed it on one of Spain’s most-watched sports programs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Barcelona and Real Madrid are disputing over the signing of a Liverpool star

Liverpool is considering selling Diaz, and this would be Barcelona’s stance

After Liverpool considered selling the Colombian player, according to The Athletic, Barcelona’s response to this situation was made public on the program El Chiringuito. “The name Barcelona is now working on, following everything that has happened with Nico Williams, is Luis Diaz. Barça is already working on signing Luis Díaz. The conditions are that he could be available for around €60 million. He is a 27-year-old player we all know, a Colombian, a marvel. He is a ‘Cule,’ publicly recognized as a fan of Barça, and would be very eager to join the club,” said Jose Alvarez.

Carlos Antonio Velez has ruled out the possibility of Luis Diaz joining Barcelona

Despite not being at his best with the Colombia national team during the 2024 Copa America, Diaz remains the most valuable Colombian player on the market. For this reason, Carlos Antonio Velez dismissed the possibility of his move to Barcelona with the following message on X (formerly Twitter): “Lucho? I don’t think Liverpool will let him go for the €60M being offered. With that money, you can’t buy anything significant. They paid Porto €65M for him, and according to CIES (Football Observatory), he’s currently valued at €78.2M… Give him away? Please! Moreover, they don’t have anyone like him in their current squad, but… the Barça noise is back!“