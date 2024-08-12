A major transfer issue is brewing between Barcelona and Real Madrid as both reportedly have their sights set on Liverpool's standout defender.

Liverpool, with minimal activity in this transfer window, are now facing speculation about the future of one of their key players. Reports indicate that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on bringing Trent Alexander–Arnold to Spain, a move that could shake up the Premier League club’s defensive lineup.

Back in March, journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Real Madrid had been monitoring Alexander-Arnold with an eye toward a potential move in the summer of 2025. The Liverpool right-back’s contract is set to expire on June 30, and as of January 1, he’ll be free to negotiate a departure on a free transfer. Recent reports from outlets like Daily Mail and The Sun suggest that Liverpool have made little progress in securing a contract extension for the 24-year-old.

Even Liverpool legend and former Real Madrid player Michael Owen weighed in on the situation, drawing from his own experience with a move to the Spanish capital. “With Trent and the speculation around Real Madrid, I found myself in a similar position during my career where I had to make a quick decision… Real Madrid is currently the best team in Europe. It’s the biggest club in the world, with that iconic jersey and its history… It’s the ultimate stage in Europe.”

Despite the swirling rumors, both The Sun and Daily Mail downplay the likelihood of an imminent sale. Liverpool’s management is reportedly grooming youngster Conor Bradley as the next heir to the right-back position under head coach Arne Slot. However, the clock is ticking with no advancements in contract talks, and Alexander-Arnold could become a free agent on January 1, 2025. Real Madrid and Barcelona are poised to make their move if the opportunity arises.

Conor Bradley #84 of Liverpool looks on during their pre-season friendly match against Manchester United. Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

