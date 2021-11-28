Newcastle is behind several Barcelona players, according to reports. However, it seems like one of them is really considering making the move in January.

Barcelona are trying to get back on track with Xavi Hernandez’s return, this time as head coach, in a critical moment for the club after some years of institutional crisis. In order to do that, it’s quite indispensable a change of names in the squad.

Despite the struggles in recent years, the Catalans have many young players that are talented enough to build a strong team around them. That’s the case of starlets Pedri, recently named Golden Boy, and Ansu Fati, both being renewed months ago.

However, there’s also players that have proved not to be what the team needs. And with the January transfer window approaching, it could be a perfect time to make some sales that not only relieve the financial situation a little bit but also make space for new players to help rebuild the team.

Barcelona to sell Coutinho, Newcastle is an option

According to El Nacional, Barcelona and Philippe Coutinho’s relationship is already broken. The Brazilian feels “cheated” because he was promised a more important role with Xavi Hernandez, and so far, his situation hasn’t changed. Meanwhile, the club believes that he hasn’t been deserving of the huge salary he receives.

So, the Brazilian might be considering an offer from Newcastle, who also are interested in Ousmane Dembele and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. According to the report, the new owners let Coutinho know that he could play a key role in the new project they’re intended to build. While at first the Brazilian thought it was a risky move, considering the present situation of Newcastle, who are in relegation positions in the Premier League table.

For Barcelona, however, the operation could be a total success. The money they could earn for Coutinho, whose market value is 22 million dollars, could help them incorporate Ferran Torres, with whom they allegedly have already made a deal.