Things have changed for Barcelona legend Gerard Pique, who is warming the bench in the 2022-23 season. While his relationship with Xavi Hernandez is believed to be strained, the club reportedly expects him to fulfill an old promise.

It looks like Gerard Pique just can't catch a break. Not only he's been facing problems in his personal life, making headlines for his breakup with longtime partner and famous singer Shakira, but he's not going through the best of times at Barcelona either.

For the first time since he rejoined the club in 2008, Pique is struggling for playing time. The arrivals of Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, in addition to the progress made by Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia have made the veteran defender drop in the pecking order.

Xavi Hernandez had reportedly warned Pique he would run from behind this season, but the center-back seems to be unhappy regardless. According to a report, there has been tension between the former teammates. On top of that, Barcelona may want Pique to step aside.

Barcelona reportedly want Pique to fulfill an old promise after heated exchange with Xavi

Sport claims that Barcelona's front office wish that Gerard Pique keeps an old promise by calling it a career at the club. Following the embarrassing 8-2 to Bayern in 2020, Pique admitted that Barca had hit rock bottom, saying he would step aside if the club asked him to.

Last year, he once again looked willing to leaving the club if Ronald Koeman considered it the best for Barcelona. Later, Pique said he wanted to retire at Barcelona, but not while riding the bench.

Therefore, now he is in a tough spot. Pique is no longer untouchable, he has four center-backs ahead of him and his massive salary is a huge burden for the club. To make things worse, Xavi may not change his mind soon.

Pique reportedly complained about his lack of playing time after the Bayern loss last week, but it backfired as Xavi apparently told Pique he would play even less. Marca reports that Pique has no intention of retiring, as he aims to win back his place in the lineup.

There's not much Barca can do about it, as they cannot afford rescinding his deal, which runs out in 2024. Keeping his head down, working hard and speaking on the pitch seems to be the best thing Pique could do. Of course, it's also what Barcelona would expect from him in the event he decides to continue playing.