Barcelona may not be going through the best of times but their youth talent has reportedly attracted the interest of Bayern Munich, as the Bundesliga giants would be willing to make an expensive move for a Barca wonderkid.

Barcelona have been missing glory days for a while but it seems like they hit rock bottom this season. Taking a look at their squad should be enough to recognize the downgrade the La Liga giants have suffered.

Even though they hope that Xavi Hernandez changes their fortunes fast, the truth is that it won't be easy given the financial problems the club is still battling with. However, Barca have reasons for optimism for the future.

Although their roster looks quite weak compared to other years, Los Cules now have a number of promising, young players who are set to lead the club's revival in the coming years. Therefore, it's not a surprise that Bayern Munich are interested in one of Barcelona's top prospects.

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Barcelona wonderkid

These are not easy times for Barca, but it would be even worse if they hadn't the group of young players they have right now. With this youth talent in their squad, there's belief at Camp Nou. But will they be able to secure them for long?

According to As, Bayern Munich are interested in Pedri. The 18-year-old midfielder is one of the world's most fascinating players at the moment, as he even won the 2021 Golden Ball award. In Barca's darkest hours, Pedri has been one of the few standouts.

Given his fantastic performances at such a young age, the club renewed his contract until 2026 including a mind-blowing, €1bn release clause. Needless to say, that price tag should keep him safe at Camp Nou for a long time as it's almost unaffordable for any club.

But Bayern would be willing to make an expensive offer to Barca for the midfielder, improving the club-record €80m signing of Lucas Hernandez two years ago. Neither Barcelona nor Pedri look interested in parting ways, therefore the massive release clause included in his contract. But such an offer might make Barca reconsider their stance, given they'd also like to relieve their financial crisis.