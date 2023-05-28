Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo‘s unparalleled skills have captivated football fans across the globe for the better part of a decade. The extraordinary talents, dogged determination, and insatiable passion for the achievement of these two superstars have taken them far beyond the confines of their sport.

Both of them, during the course of their careers, have won an unprecedented number of trophies and awards, confirming their status as two of the game’s all-time greats. All of the trophies and awards they have won are a reflection of how much they’ve influenced the sport and how far they have come as athletes.

Even if they root for rival teams, football fans can unite in their appreciation of seeing two legends of the sport at the height of their powers as they forever etched their names into the record books. One of the rare things these two giants haven’t accomplished in their career, though, is winning the league in every single year they have been active.

Who is the player who has won the league every year since becoming a professional?

The only player who has accomplished this feat is Kingsley Coman. The Frenchman has added another league championship to his outstanding resume after Bayern‘s thrilling Bundesliga title-winning performance on the last day of the season.

Since joining the Bavarians in 2015, Coman has won eight consecutive league championships, and 11 league titles overall in his career. Remarkably, despite making just one appearance for Paris Saint-Germain in 2012-13, when he was only 16 years old, he has won a league championship every season of his career.

In addition to the eight Bundesliga titles, Coman’s record also includes two Series A titles and two Ligue 1 titles. The most recent championship was also the most difficult to win for the 2022 World Cup runner-up with France, with the outcome decided in the game’s last seconds.