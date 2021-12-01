With Erling Haaland possibly leaving Borussia Dortmund next year, the German club is already looking for his replacement. This is the striker who has caught their eye.

Everything comes to an end and it seems like Borussia Dortmund are preparing to let go of their biggest striker, Erling Haaland, who might leave next year. Trying to replace the Norwegian seems like an impossible task but there’s a forward that is already on the sights of the German club.

According to the German outlet, Bild, Borussia Dortmund are trying to sign the Uruguayan striker, Darwin Nuñez as a possible replacement for Haaland. The report says that the director of scouting of the German team was seen in Portugal with the player’s agent.

Nuñez, 22, has been in the radar of several European clubs since he joined Spanish Segunda Division in 2019. However, it was Benfica who signed him in a club-record transfer worth €24 million (£21,8 million), the most expensive signing in Portuguese football history.

Benfica won’t let Darwin Nuñez go too easily

While Dortmund might want Nuñez, they are not the only ones who want to sign him. According to Spanish news outlet, Sport, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are also interested in the striker, who has a contract with Benfica until 2025.

Since Nuñez release club is 150 million euros, Dortmund will have to negotiate with Benfica if they actually want him. So far, in 16 games played this season, the Uruguayan forward has scored 11 goals and given two assists.

Until now, Erling Haaland has been linked with Real Madrid, with Los Blancos being his “preferred” destination. However, his talents are required by other big clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.