Report: France coach Didier Deschamps blindsided by Mbappe’s Real Madrid handling

Didier Deschamps is reportedly upset after Kylian Mbappe played in two matches for Real Madrid as he is recovering from an injury.

Didier Deschamps has reportedly been left frustrated after Kylian Mbappe made two appearances for Real Madrid, despite being omitted from the French national team squad due to an injury. The striker was ruled out of France’s Nations League matches against Israel and Belgium because of a muscle issue.

According to L’Equipe, head coach Didier Deschamps and the French medical team were not informed by Real Madrid that Mbappe was fit enough to play. The lack of communication has reportedly caused some tension, as France thought Mbappe would stay out for the whole international break.

The forward sustained a thigh injury during Madrid’s 3-2 victory over Alaves last month. The initial diagnosis suggested a three-week absence from the pitch, and the French star missed the derby against Atletico, which ended 1-1 draw. However, Mbappe made a surprising return in Real’s 1-0 defeat to Lille in the Champions League. Three days later, Mbappe featured again, starting in Los Blancos’ 2-0 win over Villarreal in LaLiga.

His quick comeback has raised some eyebrows, especially since he was left out of the France squad. In a press conference before France’s upcoming fixtures, Deschamps addressed Mbappe’s absence.

“I had an exchange with Kylian. He has a problem which is not serious. I am not going to take risks, which is why he is not in the squad,” the head coach explained. However, reportedly, Real Madrid did communicate Mbappe’s real condition to the French team.

Ancelotti also addressed Mbappe’s recovery

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti defended the club’s position, stating that both Deschamps and France’s medical staff were aware of the player’s condition. “Mbappe spoke with his selector, and I also know that the club’s medical staff spoke with the medical staff of the French selection. So they spoke and decided to make this decision,” Ancelotti remarked after Los Blancos’ last LaLiga match against Villarreal.

Mbappe is expected to be available for Madrid’s upcoming clash with Celta Vigo after the break. France will also be without Antoine Griezmann, who recently announced his retirement from international football, marking the end of a long chapter in his career with Les Bleus.