After his recent incorporation at Real Madrid, French star Kylian Mbappe has expressly asked for the signing of a former PSG teammate. Find out all the details!

Kylian Mbappe has already begun to make his requests at Real Madrid. Despite the fact that he has just been presented as a new Real Madrid player, the Frenchman has already made it clear to Florentino Perez that he wants the club to sign a great player in defence.

Real Madrid‘s transfer market has been quite quiet so far. In fact, Mbappe has been the only signing that the club has made, and that without paying a transfer fee. The team’s priority is to strengthen the defense, but they don’t want to commit crazy things.

Names such as Laporte and Hummels have been considered for the centre-back, while for the right-back Davies is the main target. However, Mbappe has expressly asked for the signing of Achraf Hakimi.

Achraf Hakimi to Real Madrid?

According to Defensa Central, Mbappe told Florentino Perez that Hakimi would be the perfect replacement for Carvajal in the future. The Frenchman believes that the PSG full-back has the ideal conditions to succeed at Real Madrid. In addition, Mbappe assured that Hakimi is very interested in returning to Real Madrid. The Frenchman believes that the salary would not be a problem for the player, since what he wants most is to play in the Spanish capital again.

Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain celebrate victory in the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain at Reale Arena on March 05, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

However, the signing of Hakimi is presented as a very complicated operation. The full-back has a contract with PSG until 2026 and the French club does not want to let him go, especially to a direct rival like Real Madrid. The Whites’ board will have to work hard to convince PSG to sell the player and to reach an agreement with Hakimi himself.

What will happen to Real Madrid’s right-back?

The situation of the Real Madrid right-back is uncertain. Carvajal is still the undisputed starter, but he is already 30 years old and his performance has been declining in recent years. Dani Carvajal is an option to consider, but it is unclear if the club fully trusts him as Carvajal’s replacement.The final decision on the future of the Real Madrid right-back will have to be made by Florentino Perez.