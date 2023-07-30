Kylian Mbappe has only one year remaining in his contract with PSG. However, the player could have exercised a clause to stay with the team until 2025. At the moment, that seems very unlikely opening the door for other clubs interested such as Real Madrid.

If Mbappe doesn’t extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the star could walk away on a free transfer next summer. That’s why, if PSG want something in return, they have to make a move now.

In a surprising turn of events, a giant club from the Premier League might be willing to offer a solution for Kylian Mbappe and PSG. Furthermore, that option could also fulfill Mbappe’s supposed dream of joining Real Madrid.

Report: Liverpool could be interested in a loan for Kylian Mbappe

An exclusive report from the Daily Mirror has intrigued thousands of fans and experts around the world. Liverpool would be in negotiations with PSG to get Kylian Mbappe on a one-year loan.

In the operation, Paris Saint-Germain would at least get some cash in return before Mbappe goes out for free, Liverpool could have the player for a season and then the agreement would allow the French star to sign with no restrictions for Real Madrid in the summer 2024.

The Mirror points out that a key factor could be Kylian Mbappe’s mom, Fayza Lamari, who also works as his agent and many times has been outspoken about how she’s a big Liverpool fan.

However, this report has been taken with a lot of precaution by many top insiders. For example, Fabrizio Romano reassured Mbappe only wants to play for Real Madrid and that’s why he rejected a massive offer from Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, it doesn’t seem logical that a big star would go to a team which won’t play at the Champions League. Though the Premier League is very attractive, it’s a huge sacrifice in his quest to finally win a Ballon d’Or. That’s why, at the moment, Mbappe’s stance won’t change: patience and a possible free transfer.