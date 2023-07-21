Kylian Mbappe is right in front of a deciding moment in his career. The star from France has one year left on his contract with PSG. However, he could have exercised a clause to remain with the team until 2025. That didn’t happen and the player is just months away of being free.

Considering this scenario, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of PSG, sent a strong warning to Mbappe. “Our position is very clear. I’m not going to repeat it. If he wants to stay, he stays. But, he has to extend his contract. We can’t let him leave for free and that’s what he promised to the club.“

Now, Paris Saint-Germain might be realizing Kylian Mbappe won’t change his mind. As a consequence, they have made a shocking final decision regarding the player’s future. It could be good news for Real Madrid.

Report: PSG are ready to sell Kylian Mbappe and leave him out of preseason

Kylian Mbappe has been officially left out of PSG’s preseason in Japan. The star player was notified and he won’t travel with the team. Mbappe doesn’t appear in the 29-man squad list revealed by the club.

Paris Saint-Germain believe Mbappe already has an agreement with Real Madrid to stay one more year in France and then leave on a free transfer during the summer of 2024.

As a consequence, time is running out for PSG and Kylian Mbappe might be for sale starting in the next hours. The big question is if Real Madrid will pay the transfer fee now or the French club would offer him to another team starting a major soccer revolution.