Veronica Brunati is reporting that the Argentine superstar would be returning to Barcelona after his PSG contract ends in 2023.

Lionel Messi is Barcelona bound again? It looks that way as Veronica Brunati of Telemundo Deportes has stated that M-Day would be July 1st, 2023, one day after Messi’s PSG contract were to end.

It is reported that Brunati is a close friend of Lionel Messi, and that the news is not that farfetched. Messi has a love for Barcelona, the club he arrived at as a boy and eventually would become one of the greatest players in history. Messi played 778 games for Barcelona scoring an astronomical 672 goals.

Brunati’s tweet has yet to be circled across other outlets, Messi rumors are constant and the 35-year-old is off to a fast start this season at PSG where he has 7 goals in 12 matches.

Messi set for Barcelona return?

With Qatar 2022 looming, Messi is in fantastic form, he has 90 goals for Argentina going into the World Cup and could easily reach the milestone of 100 goals for the Argentine national team. Qatar is most likely Messi’s last attempt at a World Cup championship, still the Argentine has not stated if Qatar 2022 will be his last tournament for Argentina.

Messi is rumored to be thinking about a move to Major League Soccer, to Inter Miami, it has also been rumored that he would play one season for childhood team Newell’s Old Boys, but if Barcelona, who are more stable financially, were to make an offer Messi could be tempted for one last return.