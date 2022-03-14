According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are considering a number of options to modernize the Old Trafford, including the controversial idea of demolishing the stadium to build a new one.

Manchester United might be one of the most popular clubs in world soccer but they have certainly gone through much better days than in recent years. It's been a long time since the club won the Premier or the Champions League, and this season has once again been disappointing for the Red Devils thus far.

Another aspect in which they have been overtaken by other clubs over the last few years is the current state of their stadium. While the Old Trafford is one of the most iconic sports stadiums on Earth, it may have fallen behind other venues in terms of modern standards for world-class venues.

That's why United would be considering different alternatives to revamp their home ground. According to the Daily Mail, the controversial option of demolishing the historic 'Theatre of Dreams' is on the table.

The report claims that United are planning to modernize their stadium in the near future and are studying several options to do so. The idea of demolishing the Old Trafford to start from scratch and reconstruct would be a drastic but real alternative.

However, this would not be the first or even the second option not only because of the controversy that it could spark but also because it would be a real problem for the Red Devils to play their home games while their stadium is built from scratch. Arsenal and Tottenham have gone through that before and played at Wembley while their current venues were in construction, but there's not a similar stadium that could host United if they do so, as playing at the Etihad would never be an option.

The Daily Mail mentioned two other options the club is considering to revamp the Old Trafford that are far less dramatic. One idea that would have more consensus between fans and the owners is to rebuild and expand the South Stand. The railway line that's behind it could be navigated, something that was not possible for many years. Another option is to not make a big structural change but execute a deep renovation of all areas on the four sides of the stadium.

As much as the club may want to have modern facilities, it seems that there's no need to throw down such a historic building of more than 110 years of age. However, it looks like the option exists.