A report from The Athletic claims that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has pointed out flaws of his attacking line and this in turn has caused morale to hit a low at the club.

It has been a struggle for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea during this season to maintain any kind of consistency, especially from their attacking line. Chelsea who are now third in the Premier League have only won once in their last 5 matches, drawing 3 and losing 1. Due to injuries, coronavirus, and tactics, the coach has found it difficult to field a firm attacking punch often rotating and shifting players out of position.

Of the 48 goals Chelsea has scored in the league this season, 7 come from Mason Mount, 6 by Jorginho, and 5 by Romelu Lukaku, the first forward to appear on the list. Timo Werner has only 1 goal, while Hakim Ziyech has 3, and often injured Christian Pulisic also has 3, not scoring any goals in the games he was played up top.

Now a report from The Athletic claims that the poor run of form of Chelsea’s attacking third has infuriated Thomas Tuchel, going as far as the manager berating his attackers poor finishing.

Thomas Tuchel lashes out against his attackers

According to The Athletic’s report Tuchel has vented on the mistakes and missed chances of his players in matches and in the training ground. One source described the manager as being 'brutal' when it comes to pointing out his attackers' mistakes.

The report goes on to state that morale at the club is low among the attackers on the team, with a few considering leaving Chelsea in the summer. Tuchel has come under fire for his constant rotation and playing players away from their favored positions. Many pundits feel this has led for the expensive squad to not build any type of chemistry.

While Chelsea’s form may be worrying their season so far is not, the club is in command of third place in the league, Chelsea will play the EFL Cup final against Liverpool, are in the FA Cup, will play in the round of 16 in the Champions League, and have the Club World Cup to boot.



