In recent months, rumors of Carlo Ancelotti’s departure from Real Madrid have circulated. The team is reportedly prepared for his exit and has chosen a club legend to succeed the four-time Champions League winner.

Real Madrid has had a terrific run with Carlo Ancelotti as manager. The Italian coach has won 10 titles with the Merengues, including two UEFA Champions League, two FIFA Club World Cup and one La Liga.

His success has attracted interest from other clubs in recent years. However, it appears that he aspires to become an international coach, with the Brazilian National team possibly being the next step in his career.

Real Madrid has reportedly selected Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement

In the summer of 2021, Real Madrid made the decision to rehire Carlo Ancelotti. Following Zinedine Zidane’s resignation, the Merengues sought a successful manager, and they opted for a familiar face for the job.

During the first year of his return, Ancelotti secured titles in the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and the Spanish Supercup. However, the current state of the team is less than optimal, prompting consideration of hiring a club legend to succeed the Italian.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid’s preferred candidate to coach the team is Xabi Alonso. The former Merengues midfielder is currently with Bayer Leverkusen, but the Blancos may attempt to lure him back to the team next year.

Raul Gonzalez, another legendary player of the club, is currently coaching Real Madrid B and is also being considered for the role. However, Xabi Alonso’s success with Bayer Leverkusen has captured the attention of President Florentino Perez, making him the frontrunner for the manager position.

Which teams has Xabi Alonso coached?

Xabi Alonso has only coached two teams: Real Sociedad B (2019-2022) and Bayer Leverkusen (2022-present).