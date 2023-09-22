The star whose market value dropped from $160m to $5m at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are without any doubt one of, if not the most emblematic club in world soccer. Apart from being the most successful team in Spain, Los Blancos boast more UEFA Champions League trophies than any other club.

Therefore, playing for the Merengues is the ultimate dream for many players. However, not everyone who makes it to the Santiago Bernabeu leaves their mark in this historic club.

Just like many make a name for themselves in the Spanish capital, others fail to impress with this uniform. In fact, a player saw his market value drop by $155 million during his time in Madrid.

Eden Hazard’s worth plummets $155m in four years

Eden Hazard‘s market value went downhill in his four-year tenure at Real Madrid. According to Transfermarkt, the Belgian star was worth $160 million when he joined Los Blancos from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, whereas his current value is $5m.

The latest update was made in June 2023, when the 32-year-old was still in Madrid. Hazard is currently a free agent, and it’s still uncertain what his next club will be.

How much have Real Madrid paid for Eden Hazard?

Real Madrid forked out $122 million to acquire Eden Hazard from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.