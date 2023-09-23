Video: Barcelona produce epic comeback against Celta to keep pace with Real Madrid in La Liga

Barcelona are the defending champions in La Liga, but they are not favorites to hoist the trophy again. That projection goes to Real Madrid led by Jude Bellingham with an impressive six-game winning streak to start the season.

However, Xavi’s team is trying to keep pace in the standings with the arrival of spectacular players like Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo. Furthermore, they want redemption in the biggest tournament in Europe: the Champions League.

This Saturday, Barcelona faced one of their toughest challenges of the year against Celta. They were losing 2-0 with 15 minutes left on the clock before a miracle happened at Montjuic.

Barcelona get record comeback against Celta in La Liga

After Celta took that 2-0 advantage, Barcelona had no answer for Rafa Benitez’s squad. Nevertheless, in a massive display of courage, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo took over.

In minute 81′, Felix delivered a fantastic assist for Robert Lewandwoski and the striker got the first goal for his team. Four minutes later, it was Cancelo with a sensational pass for the Polish star to tie the game.

Then, in minute 89′, Gavi left Celta’s defense in awe with an exquiste assist for Joao Cancelo. It was 3-2 for Barcelona with three goals scored in a span of only seven minutes.

It was a comeback for the ages and for the record books. Barcelona had never won a match in which they were trailing by 2 goals at the 80th minute in the entire history of La Liga.

Thanks to this result, Barcelona are provisionally on first place in the standings. Real Madrid could recover that spot on Sunday with a win against Atletico Madrid in the famous derbi.