The 2026 World Cup is drawing nearer but there are still plenty of questions to answer. Apart from the fact that the qualifiers are just getting started, FIFA has yet to reveal where the grand final will be held.

What we’ve known for a while now is that the tournament will take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with an expanded field of 48 teams. The governing body announced last year the host cities, but it seems that there could be a significant change.

According to ESPN, Los Angeles may ultimately be removed from the list of venues due to problems with the SoFi Stadium ownership. In the event LA is excluded from the World Cup, Las Vegas could take its place.

Why SoFi Stadium may not host 2026 World Cup

SoFi Stadium opened in 2020 as one of the most modern stadiums in the United States. It has already hosted high-profile events such as the 2022 Super Bowl and seemed to be in contention for the 2026 World Cup final.

However, The Athletic reported last month there has been tension between FIFA and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment over the financial terms of the deal.

Stan Kroenke, owner of the stadium where his LA Rams play their home games, reportedly demands that SoFi Stadium deserves a bigger portion of the money split between the governing body, the city, and the venue as part of the agreement. Besides, his group is also understood to expect commercial payments in advance.

John Sutcliffe of ESPN added that people at FIFA also believe SoFi Stadium has a design problem because of the size of the field, but the owner would not accept facing the costs of reconstruction.

Las Vegas emerges as possible host city

If Los Angeles ultimately pulls out, Las Vegas has been mentioned as a possible alternative host city. Allegiant Stadium is another stadium with just three years of existence and though it may present similar field issues, it has hosted more soccer events than the SoFi Stadium.

While the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup final and the 2023 Concacaf Nations League final are the biggest events to be held at this venue so far, a number of international friendlies have also taken place there. Las Vegas is also an attractive destination for tourism, so it might be up to the city’s willingness to strike a deal with FIFA.

Which venues have so far been confirmed as 2026 World Cup host cities?

FIFA announced in 2022 the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup. Los Angeles was among the 11 venues confirmed in the US along with Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle.

Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mexico City will host matches in Mexico, whereas Toronto and Vancouver will organize games in Canada.