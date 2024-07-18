EA Sports FC 25 will reportedly have the official license of three Serie A teams after years of absence.

EA Sports is preparing to launch its second game of the FC series after ending a decades-long partnership with FIFA last year. And it looks like the upcoming EA FC 25 will see the return of three Serie A teams.

According to Sport Business, EA Sports FC 25 is expected to have the official licenses of Napoli, Roma, and Monza in the game. This would be great news for fans after years of having these teams with ficticious names and kits.

The report claims these clubs will be available in the different game modes such as Ultimate Team, Career Mode and Pro Club Volta. With these three teams, EA Sports would have almost complete control of the Serie A licensing rights.

All the licensed leagues and competitions in EA FC 25

3. Liga

A-League

Allsvenskan

Austrian Bundesliga

Barclays Women’s Super League

Belgium Jupiler League

Bundesliga

Bundesliga 2

CONMEBOL Libertadores

Chinese Super League

Credit Suisse Super League

D1 Arkema

EFL (Championship, League 1, League 2)

Ekstraklasa

Eliteserien

Eredivisie

Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga

Indian Super League

K League

LALIGA EA SPORTS

Liga 1

Liga F

Liga Portugal

Liga Profesional de Fútbol-Argentina

Ligue 1 McDonalds

Ligue 2

MLS

National Women’s Soccer League

PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa

Premier League

Pro League

Roshn Saudi League

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Scottish Professional Football League

Serie A

Serie B

Superliga

Süper Lig

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa Conference League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Women’s Champions League

Stephan El Shaarawy of AS Roma battles for possession with Giovanni Di Lorenzo of SSC Napoli during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and AS Roma – Serie A TIM at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on April 28, 2024 in Naples, Italy.

When is EA FC 25 coming out?

EA FC 25 will be launched on Friday, September 27, 2024; following the tradition the developer has embraced in the last few years by releasing the new iteration of its soccer video game on the last Friday of September.

New stadiums in EA FC 25