EA Sports is preparing to launch its second game of the FC series after ending a decades-long partnership with FIFA last year. And it looks like the upcoming EA FC 25 will see the return of three Serie A teams.
According to Sport Business, EA Sports FC 25 is expected to have the official licenses of Napoli, Roma, and Monza in the game. This would be great news for fans after years of having these teams with ficticious names and kits.
The report claims these clubs will be available in the different game modes such as Ultimate Team, Career Mode and Pro Club Volta. With these three teams, EA Sports would have almost complete control of the Serie A licensing rights.
All the licensed leagues and competitions in EA FC 25
- 3. Liga
- A-League
- Allsvenskan
- Austrian Bundesliga
- Barclays Women’s Super League
- Belgium Jupiler League
- Bundesliga
- Bundesliga 2
- CONMEBOL Libertadores
- Chinese Super League
- Credit Suisse Super League
- D1 Arkema
- EFL (Championship, League 1, League 2)
- Ekstraklasa
- Eliteserien
- Eredivisie
- Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga
- Indian Super League
- K League
- LALIGA EA SPORTS
- Liga 1
- Liga F
- Liga Portugal
- Liga Profesional de Fútbol-Argentina
- Ligue 1 McDonalds
- Ligue 2
- MLS
- National Women’s Soccer League
- PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa
- Premier League
- Pro League
- Roshn Saudi League
- SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
- Scottish Professional Football League
- Serie A
- Serie B
- Superliga
- Süper Lig
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa Conference League
- UEFA Europa League
- UEFA Women’s Champions League
When is EA FC 25 coming out?
EA FC 25 will be launched on Friday, September 27, 2024; following the tradition the developer has embraced in the last few years by releasing the new iteration of its soccer video game on the last Friday of September.
New stadiums in EA FC 25
- Portman Road Stadium (Ipswich/England)
- Estádio José Alvalade (Lisbon/Portugal)
- Voith Arena (Heidenheim/Germany)
- Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor (Darmstadt/Germany)
- Estadio Abanca-Riazor (Coruña/Spain)
- Stadio Renato Dall’Ara (Bologna/Italy)
- Stadio Artemio Franchi (Florence/Italy)
- Estadio Mâs Monumental (Buenos Aires/Argentina)
- St. Jakob-Park (Basel/Switzerland)