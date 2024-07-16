EA Sports has revealed the cover of the EA FC 25 Ultimate Edition, without Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, who was the face of the FC 24.

EA Sports has given the soccer community a first glimpse at the upcoming EA FC 25, revealing the cover of the Ultimate Edition. Erling Haaland, who was the face of the previous installment, is not in it. And neither is Kylian Mbappe, who is now drawing even more attention at Real Madrid.

The developer took things to the next level for this cover, featuring not one, not two, but five prominent figures in the sport. Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham is front and center, but he’s not alone.

Apart from the English midfielder, the EA FC 25 Ultimate Edition cover shows three world champions: Aitana Bonmati, who won the Women’s World Cup with Spain in 2023; Gianluigi Buffon, Italy’s hero in Germany 2006; and Zinedine Zidane, who led France to their first World Cup in 1998.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United David Beckham, current president and co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami, is also on the cover, which gave plenty to talk about on social media.

When is EA FC 25 coming out?

This is the only detail EA has so far revealed about the second game of the FC series, which replaced the FIFA saga last year. But more information will come out soon as a full reveal is scheduled for July 17.

While there’s no official release date yet, EA Sports FC 25 is expected to launch on September 27, 2024, as it usually arrives on the last Friday of September every year. The Ultimate Edition will be reportedly available with seven days of early access.