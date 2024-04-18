Real Madrid and Manchester City delivered one of the most exciting series in recent years during the Champions League quarterfinals. It all ended with a victory for the Spanish club after a penalty shootout.

Although Luka Modric missed the first attempt, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rüdiger converted taking advantage of Andriy Lunin saves when facing Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic.

However, the end of this magical story for Real Madrid could have been very different according to a shocking report from Diario Marca. Two players were in line to shoot at Etihad Stadium, but Carlo Ancelotti admitted a change of plans.

“The penalty kicks are a gamble, but the truth is that I had a lot of confidence in the players. Before leaving Madrid, we put in the players who had the most confidence, but the truth is that many wanted to take them. Only Militao said that Ederson knows him very well, better not to.”

Which players refused to take a penalty kick against Manchester City?

According to Marca’s information the other player who refused to take a penalty against Manchester City was Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan midfielder didn’t have the strength after a demanding match and preferred not to harm his team.

As a result, Ancelotti was very clear that Militao and Valverde, despite their experience, could not be options to decide the series. At that moment, two substitute players like Modric and Vazquez took on the responsibility.

Now, after overcoming an epic night of constant attacks by City for 120 minutes, Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the semifinals of the Champions League. One of the great classics of European soccer.