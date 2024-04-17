PSG and Ligue 1 went all in against Barcelona on social media after the Champions League matchup.

PSG had a historic night at Montjuic to eliminate Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals. Ligue 1 will have a representative in the semifinals in what could be the last season of Kylian Mbappe in France.

After the first leg match held at the Parc des Princes, official Barcelona accounts on social media made allusions to the 3-2 lead taken by the Spanish team, such as placing a Barcelona jersey on the famous Mona Lisa or flying a hot air balloon in the blaugrana colors over Paris.

Now, after completing the spectacular comeback, PSG didn’t forget about those messages and responded emphatically by showing the famous air hot balloon completely deflated over the waters of the Seine.

During Wednesday morning, Paris Saint-Germain posted the image accompanied by a message directed at the Spanish club. “It’s five o’clock, Paris awakens.”

Ligue 1 mocks FC Barcelona

Furthermore, the official Spanish account of Ligue 1 also mocked Barcelona for the other image that went viral after the first leg in Paris. The one with the Mona Lisa wearing the team’s jersey at the Louvre Museum.

In response, Ligue 1 opted to use the Sagrada Familia church, the great symbol of Barcelona to the world. It had a bit of a plot twist to celebrate PSG’s victory on the road.

“We already finished it.” The message is a clear mockery since the construction of the Sagrada Familia has not yet been completed, and in this case, Kylian Mbappe closes the work by placing the Paris Saint-Germain flag at the top. Epic trolling.