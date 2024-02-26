Netflix seemed to have everything ready to shoot a documentary about Vinicius Junior on Saturday, March 2, when Real Madrid take on Valencia at Mestalla on Matchday 27 of the 2023-24 LaLiga.

However, it looks like the home side will ultimately not give authorization to the streaming service to film at the stadium. Despite having initially agreed on everything, Relevo claims Los Ches have changed their mind with the support of LaLiga.

According to the report, Valencia believe they have nothing to gain from the documentary, as they don’t see the point of having cameras recording their stands throughout the match.

In addition, the Spanish side has reportedly denied multiple requests of Netflix to interview Hugo Duro. Last season, the striker was involved in an altercation that resulted in Vinicius’ red card during Real Madrid’s away loss to Valencia.

The Brazilian was sent off for apparently striking Duro in the face, but the entire situation led to a huge controversy as the winger felt they made him look like a villain after being target of abuse throughout the match.

The last time Vinicius played at Mestalla

That game at Mestalla on May 21, 2023 was the final straw for Vinicius, who had already tolerated continuous racist insults while playing on the road. After that game, the Flamengo player doubled down on his fight against racism.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti also called out Valencia fans for their chants against Vinicius after that game (some fans were heard shouting “Monkey”), with LaLiga being called on to take action.

Almost a year later, Vinicius is set to return to Mestalla, with all eyes on how the Valencia fans treat the player after last season’s episode. Netflix had the intention to film this moment for their documentary about the Brazilian, but it looks like it won’t be possible.