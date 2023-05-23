The images of the racial abuse Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr took from Valencia fans is circling the globe, it was one of the vilest incidents in recent memory in LaLiga. Sadly, Vinicius Jr has been subject to various incidents of racism during the season with little action from LaLiga and only now by police.

Millions of fans worldwide want answers as to what LaLiga and the Spanish authorities will do on the matter and those answers came on Tuesday morning. Four men were arrested for one incident involving a mannequin in Madrid in January and another three men were arrested for the chants at the Mestalla.

The three men detained at the stadium were in the ages of 18-21, along with their legal issues the three men face lifetime bans from the Mestalla.

Vinicius Jr case

The four men arrested for hanging a mannequin wearing Vinicius’ s kit with a noose around its neck, were identified via an investigation and the incident took place back in January prior to a Madrid derby between Real and Atletico.

Three of the men arrested belong to a radical Madrid club fan group, Spanish police stated, “The mannequin appeared next to a 16-metre banner on the bridge which said ‘Madrid hates Real’ near Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground hours before a derby match…

“Officers discovered three belonged to an ultras organization and had already been identified during previous high-risk matches by police operatives seeking to prevent sporting violence.

“They were arrested in an operation carried out today which was coordinated with Madrid’s Court of Instruction Number 38 and a prosecution cyber-crimes section.”