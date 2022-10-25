Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi are splitting, at least as player/agent, the couple has had a long-standing marital crisis.

Report | Wanda Nara is no longer Mauro Icardi’s agent: A look at all her negotiations

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi are rumored to be on the verge of a definitive split. At the moment various sources in Argentina and Turkey are reporting that Nara is no longer Icardi’s agent.

The couple has had long standing issues that range from jealousy, infidelity, and sporadic separations. The most recent episode has Nara back in Argentina with her five children doing local television and being linked romantically with Argentine singer L-Gante.

Icardi on the other hand is playing for Galatasaray where he has 1 goal in 3 league games. It was reported that Icardi blocked a 1-million-euro representative fee to Nara, as he made clear, “she no longer represents me”.

Wanda Nara’s achievements as Mauro Icardi’s agent

Despite skyrocketing to fame for a rumored affair with Diego Maradona, Nara has been able to transform her bombshell image into a strong corporate businesswoman.

As Icardi’s agent Nara achieved, that Inter Milan pay Icardi a 5-million-euro salary in 2016. She was able to secure image rights for her husband in the range of 450,000 euros.

In 2019, Nara was key in getting Icardi to go on loan to PSG while also resigning with Inter until 2022. PSG would buy Icardi for 50 million euros, and she helped him secure a move to Galatasaray where he earns 6.7 million euros annually.