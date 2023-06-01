The Karim Benzema era looks about finished at Real Madrid. According to multiple reports Benzema will leave the club after 14 seasons and 24 titles. Benzema ranks second behind Cristiano Ronaldo as the Spanish giant’s all-time leading scorer.

Last season Benzema showed no signs of slowing down as he scored 30 goals in 42 matches for Real Madrid. Benzema also won 5 UEFA Champions Leagues during his stint at the club.

According to AS all signs point to Benzema accepting the mega offer, he has received from Saudi Arabia with the club being identified as Al Ittihad.

Karim Benzema to Al Ittihad?

The AS report suggest that it is Al Ittihad who is willing to pay the French striker well over 100 million euros per season. The offer is for two seasons at an estimated €400 million and then Benzema would become an ambassador for the sport and league in the country ahead of a 2030 World Cup bid.

Benzema had talks with the Real Madrid brass about a possible extension, but those talks broke down and now Benzema will make the holy grail when it comes to contracts and join the high spending Saudi Premier League.