The Lionel Messi era at PSG is over, Saturday’s match with Clermont is slated to be the World Cup winner’s last. The announcement was made by the current and possibly also outgoing coach Christophe Galtier.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont” Galtier said.

Messi played a total of 74 matches for PSG, scoring 32 goals and assisting in 35. Messi was able to win three titles, 2 leagues and the French Champions Cup. The question for Messi is now, what’s next?

Lionel Messi edging closer to MLS

While it is reported to be the desire of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is to return to Barcelona, the economics of the move look near impossible. Messi’s salary alone would be a major hit to Barcelona’s books, and the club would basically need to sell key figures for the Argentine to return.

The second option seems to be MLS, Inter Miami has sent the Messi camp an offer that would involve a player contract plus a structured deal where Messi would earn via other means. It has also been reported that all of the MLS owners are pitching in to bring Messi to MLS, which begs the question if Miami could even be his final landing spot.

Inter Miami are last in the MLS East and have one of the worst put together rosters in MLS. Messi’s deal to go to Saudi Arabia looks like a third option, but a distant third.