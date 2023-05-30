Out of contract striker Karim Benzema has a huge offer on the table from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club according to ESPN and Be Soccer. Benzema showed no signs of slowing down with Real Madrid scoring 30 goals in 42 games last season.

At 35, much has been made about the former French national team striker’s future at the Spanish giants, as Real Madrid has no true direct replacement for Karim Benzema’s 353 goals with the club.

At Real Madrid, Karim Benzema won 24 championships including an unprecedented 5 UEFA Champions Leagues. Now an unnamed Saudi club is ready to throw the bank at the Frenchman literally.

Karim Benzema’s Saudi Arabia offer

According to sources the offer now on the table for Karim Benzema to join the Saudi Premier League is a salary of €400 million for two seasons and then become an ambassador for the sport and league in the country. Benzema was close to resigning with Real Madrid in the winter, but talks have stopped.

With 15 years at the club, Benzema could be seeking a new challenge and the Saudi League has already spent a lot of money to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo and is looking to land Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba on mega deals.