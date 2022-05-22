River Plate and Alianza Lima will face each other in what will be the last game of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

River Plate vs Alianza Lima: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the Copa Conmebol Libertadores 2022

River Plate, already qualified, want to finish the group stage as high as possible when they host Alianza Lima at "El Monumental". Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

With their passage to the next round assured, River Plate only have to complete their sixth game in this group stage of the Copa Libertadores. After a great performance at home, beating Colo Colo 4-0, the team led by Marcelo Gallardo obtained a 6-point difference, thus securing first place in the group.

Their rivals don't have much at stake either. Just the fact of being able to beat a historic Libertadores team like River in their own stadium could be the only motivator for Alianza Lima in this game. With only 1 point out of 15 possible, the Peruvians, no matter what they do, will not even reach the 3rd place that would have qualified them for the Copa Sudamericana.

River Plate vs Alianza Lima: Date

This group stage game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between River Plate and Alianza Lima will be played at the Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on Wednesday, May 25 at 6:00 (ET).

River Plate vs Alianza Lima: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Alianza Lima

You can see this group stage game of this 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between River Plate and Alianza Lima in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

