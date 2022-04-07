River Plate and Argentinos Juniors clash on Matchday 9 of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

River Plate and Argentinos Juniors will face each other at Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium (El Monumental) on Matchday 9 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

El Millonario are among the best teams in Group A. The team led by Marcelo Gallardo is positioned second with 16 points, two points behind Racing, which are in the first place. River Plate will play again after defeating Defensa y Justicia 2-1, with one goal scored by Enzo Fernández and the other by Santiago Simón.

On the other hand, Argentinos Juniors are 4th in the Grupo A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. The team led by Gabriel Milito comes from defeating Banfield 2-0. El Bicho have 14 points and a victory against River Plate would place them with big chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors: Date

River Plate and Argentinos Juniors will face each other at Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium (El Monumental) on Sunday, April 10 on Matchday 9 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors

The game to be played between River Plate and Argentinos Juniors on Matchday 9 of Group A of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.