River Plate will receive Godoy Cruz for the Matchday 7 of the Argentine League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

River Plate vs Godoy Cruz: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Argentine League in the US

The Matchday 6 of the Argentine League will have a confrontation between the locals River Plate and Godoy Cruz this Sunday, July 10. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

River Plate come from a very tough week in which they were eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores after equaling 0-0 with Velez Sarsfield in "El Monumental". The blow was very hard for a candidate team to be champion. Of course, they seek to put this bad moment behind them and concentrate on the Argentine League, the main objective they will have now.

Godoy Cruz, meanwhile, are only 4 points behind the tournament leaders Gimnasia de La Plata and Newell's, although clearly their main objective at the moment is something else. Mendoza's team is in a relegation zone to the second division. Before thinking about fighting for the championship, they must get out of that delicate position and for that they must obtain all the possible points.

River Plate vs Godoy Cruz: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: El Monumental, Belgrano, Argentina

Live Stream: Paramount+

River Plate vs Godoy Cruz: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

River Plate vs Godoy Cruz: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In total, these two teams have met in 20 games (not taking into account clashes for national cups) in which, as could be expected, River Plate are the dominators, although by a very small difference. The "Millonarios" won 9 times while Godoy Cruz won 7 times and the remaining 4 were draws.

The last time they faced each other was for Matchday 5 of the Argentine League 2021. On that occasion, Godoy Cruz won 2-1 at home with goals from Martín Ojeda (2), while for River Plate he scored Julian Alavarez.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Godoy Cruz in the US

The game that River Plate and Godoy Cruz will play this Sunday, July 10 at the El Monumental Stadium, Belgrano, Argentina for the Matchday 7 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX, TyC Sports International.

River Plate vs Godoy Cruz: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: River Plate are the favorite with -225 odds, while Godoy Cruz have +550. A tie would finish in a +350 payout.

DraftKings River Plate -225 Tie +350 Godoy Cruz +550

*Odds via DraftKings