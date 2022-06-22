River Plate and Lanus will face off on Matchday 5 of the 2022 Argentine League. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

River Plate and Lanus will face each other at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti (Buenos Aires, Argentina) on Matchday 5 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the United States on Paramount+ (free trial).

It seems that the team led by Marcelo Gallardo has raised its level. River Plate had started the tournament without a win and without being able to score goals until the last Matchday. El Millonario played against Union de Santa Fe and defeated them 5-1. River Plate are currently in 14th place in the standings with 5 points.

On the other side, Lanus has 5 points after having drawn two games, won one, and lost one. The team coached by Jorge Almiron is in 17th place in the standings, five points behind Newell's All Boys, which are in first place with 10 points. Lanus will return to play after beating Colon 1-0.

River Plate vs Lanus: Date

River Plate and Lanus will play against each other at Estadio Monumental on Saturday, June 25, on Matchday 5 of the 2022 Argentine League.

River Plate vs Lanus: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Lanus

The game to be played between River Plate and Lanus at Estadio Monumental on Matchday 5 of the 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+ (free trial). Other options: ViX.

How to watch River Plate vs Lanus anywhere

