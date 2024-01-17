River Plate vs Monterrey: How and where to watch live on January 17th for FREE in the US

The 2024 season may have already begun in Mexico, but that won’t prevent Monterrey from playing River Plate in a club friendly. Today, January 17, the Liga MX side will take on the Argentine giants at Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

[Watch River Plate vs Monterrey online free on Fubo]

Rayados started the year on the right foot, beating Puebla 2-0 in the first round of the 2024 Clausura Tournament in Mexico. The club has high expectations for this campaign, in which it will once again see Concachampions activity.

River Plate, on the other hand, will be back on the field for the first time since December, when they beat Rosario Central to claim the domestic Champions’ Trophy. After a challenging first year in charge of the Millonario, Martin Demichelis will be looking to start finding his favorite lineup from this moment.

When will River Plate vs Monterrey be played?

The club friendly to be played between River Plate and Monterrey will take place today, Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 PM (ET) at Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

River Plate vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Monterrey in the US

The game between River Plate and Monterrey to be played in Dallas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other option: TUDN.