Nathan MacKinnon makes something clear to Matthew Tkachuk, Team USA, with big warning ahead of championship game

The NHL‘s Four Nations Face-Off has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Team Canada, filled with jubilation, frustration, and nervous moments. Now, they’ll look for revenge as they’ve earned their spot in the Championship Game against Team USA. Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, Nathan MacKinnon delivered a stern warning to Matthew Tkachuk and the rest of the Americans, putting them on notice as Canada prepares to visit TD Garden next.

Team Canada can finally catch its breath after an intense finish to their game against Finland. Despite holding a 4-0 lead late in the third period, the Canadians were forced to sweat it out. The Finns’ epic surge had every fan of the True North on the edge of their seat, biting off their fingertips instead of their nails.

When the afternoon looked grim for Canada, captain Sidney Crosby stepped up, netting the sealing goal for a 5-3 victory. With the regulation win, the Maple Leafs punched their ticket to the decisive match against the USA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MacKinnon was everywhere on the ice during his team’s win over Finland, scoring twice and being an ever-latent threat to the Suomi’s defense and crease, which was initially manned by Kevin Lankinen, but was replaced by Juuse Saros heading into the third period.

Nathan MacKinnon #29 skates against Team Canada during the second period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Advertisement

As Canada changes its focus towards the USA, for their second matchup in less than a week, MacKinnon sent out a strong warning to the Americans, who are hoping they can get Tkachuk back on the lineup for the Championship Game.

Advertisement

see also Team USA star Brady Tkachuk makes revealing admission on brother Matthew’s injury status

“The last thing we wanted to do was go home, today or tomorrow or whatever,” Nathan MacKinnon stated postgame, via Mollie Walker from The New York Post. “We’d love to play [the US] again. We feel like we can beat those guys. We plan on playing a little better Thursday.”

Advertisement

Poker face

While the late drama dampened Canada’s celebrations upon reaching the decisive stage, fans and media still expected the players to be joyful. However, MacKinnon’s expression during his postgame availability spoke volumes about the team’s mentality—the job is far from finished, and they have business to take care of in Boston.

Canada won’t let the USA’s Saturday celebrations go unnoticed, and they’re determined to get the last laugh over their neighbors. Revenge may be a dish best served cold, but MacKinnon and Team Canada will be heading into Thursday’s clash with boiling-hot bad blood against their American counterparts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nathan MacKinnon #29 of Canada takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Get your popcorn ready

Thursday night’s showdown will be must-see television. The matchup between Team USA and Canada is a winner-takes-all battle, carrying the intensity of a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final—if not even bigger.

Advertisement

On February 20 at 8p.m. ET, Canada and USA have a date with history as they battle for the crown in the NHL’s Four Nations Face-Off.