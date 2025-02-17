Warriors’ Draymond Green reveals how Curry and Butler will lead them to the championship

The Golden State Warriors appear to be turning a corner this season after experiencing three distinct phases: a strong start with impressive winning streaks, a midseason slump that saw them dip below .500, and now, a post-All-Star resurgence fueled by the addition of Jimmy Butler. Draymond Green believes the best is yet to come for Golden State, citing Butler and Stephen Curry as the keys to their renewed success.

Green has praised Curry’s ability to integrate another star into the lineup without disrupting team chemistry, allowing Butler to thrive. “The dopest thing about that whole dynamic is the lack of insecurity [Curry has],” Green said on his podcast. “[Having] another alpha like Jimmy [Butler] come in and be like, ‘Oh yeah, bro, go do your thing’… That is the power of Steph Curry.”

Since Butler’s arrival, the Warriors have gone 3-1, with Butler averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. His presence has brought a new level of confidence to the team—one that Green believes will carry them all the way to a title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s brought back that belief, and I think we can win the championship,” Green said. “Actually, I take that back—I know we are going to win the championship.”

Jimmy Butler #10, Draymond Green #23 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

Advertisement

Warriors’ performance spike

Beyond his individual stats, Butler’s impact has been felt on both ends of the floor. Defensively, he has reinforced Golden State’s perimeter play, adding toughness and versatility. Offensively, he has seamlessly complemented Curry, providing secondary playmaking and the ability to take over in key moments.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Stephen Curry admits he wants to play in the Warriors’ former home

“Since [Butler has] been here, we’ve walked into every game thinking and believing that we’re going to win. That goes a long way in this league,” Green added.

Advertisement

Are the Warriors true title contenders?

Green’s confidence is undeniable, but the road to another championship won’t be easy. Despite their recent improvement, the Warriors still face significant challenges in the Western Conference, where teams like the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves stand in their way.

However, Golden State’s championship pedigree cannot be ignored. The combination of Curry’s leadership, Green’s defensive intensity, and Butler’s two-way impact gives the team a legitimate chance to make a deep playoff run. If Butler continues to elevate his play and the Warriors build on their recent momentum, they could emerge as one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA postseason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

History has shown that counting out a Warriors team led by Curry and Green is never a wise decision. With Butler now in the mix, Golden State may have just found the missing piece for another title run.