Draymond Green weighs in on Warriors’ NBA championship chances

The Golden State Warriors had a tough start to the NBA season, struggling to find the consistency needed to compete at a high level. However, the team has improved driven by a brilliant Stephen Curry and the emergence of Brandin Podziemski. The young guard has stepped up, becoming a key contributor for the Warriors. Following these changes, Draymond Green spoke about the Warriors’ chances of winning the NBA Championship.

“When you walk in the game like, ‘Aw man, we’re probably going to lose this game,’ it’s not good. He’s (Butler) brought back that belief, and I think we’re going to win the championship.“ Then Draymond Green added on TNT Sports: “I said ‘I think we’re gonna win a championship’ but I lied… We are going to a win a championship.”

Besides, Draymond Green mentioned the addition of Jimmy Butler as crucial to the Warriors’ current performance: “Since he’s been here, we’ve walked into every game thinking and believing we’re going to win that game. And that goes a long way in this league.”

Jimmy Butler has made an immediate impact on the Warriors, becoming a key leader alongside Stephen Curry. He brings stability to the team while maintaining his scoring touch and offensive efficiency.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles up the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center.

Steve Kerr’ Warriors still have plenty of room for improvement

Despite the Warriors’ improvement, Steve Kerr still have a lot of work to do to secure a playoff spot. They currently sit 10th in the NBA‘s Western Conference, placing them in the play-in tournament. Play-in positions do not guarantee a playoff berth, adding pressure to their performance.

To become NBA champions, Steve Kerr must find more consistency in Warriors game. Unlike the Lakers, who had a six-game winning streak, the Warriors have struggled to build long winning runs.

Consistency in the NBA playoffs greatly increases a team’s chances of winning. There is no margin for error, making every game crucial. Teams with solid defenses have a much better chance of advancing. A team with a weak defense will struggle against stronger, more disciplined opponents.