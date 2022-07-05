River Plate will host Velez Sarsfield for the Copa Libertadores Round of 16. Check out how to watch or live stream this game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions and odds.

For the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, River will receive Velez Sarsfield in "El Monumental". Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Fanatiz (free trial).

Velez Sarsfield will go to “El Monumental” knowing they have a tough game ahead of them. The advantage obtained in Liniers allows them to have some peace of mind, but they also know that the 1-0 is not a guarantee of anything, so they will have to be careful against a River Plate team that plays very well, especially when they play at home.

On the side of the "Millonarios", despite the fact that the defeat when it comes to two teams so evenly matched cannot be a good result, that it was only 1-0 (and even more so if you take into account that Velez lost a very clear almost at the end of the first leg) is good news especially because they have the chance to define in "El monumental".

River Plate vs Velez: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: El Monumental, Belgrano, Argentina

Live stream: Fanatiz

River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield: Storylines

For the Copa Libertadores, these two teams have met a total of 10 times for the Copa Libertadores (of course, being rivals from the same league, the number of games between them is much higher). Velez Sarsfield are the ones who have won the most times with 2 victories, while River won on one occasion and the most repeated result by wide difference is the tie with 7.

The last confrontation between the two was the one that took place a week ago, on Thursday June 30, 2022 for the round of 16 of the current edition of the Copa Libertadores. It was a 1-0 victory for Velez at the Jose Amalfitani with a goal by Lucas Janson from a penalty.

How to Watch or Stream Live River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield in the U.S.

The 2022 Copa Libertadores round of 16 game between River Plate and Velez Sarsfield, to be played on Wednesday, July 6 at the El Monumental, Belgrano, Argentina; will be broadcast on Fanatiz (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: River Plate are the favorite with -188 odds, while Velez Sarsfield have +525. A tie would finish in a +320 payout.

Caliente River Plate -188 Tie +320 Velez Sarsfield +525

*Odds via Caliente