Thanksgiving Day is a very important date for the Dallas Cowboys. This year, the NFC East club will face the New York Giants on this date, but Cooper Rush will have to do it without a crucial player by his side.

The 2024 NFL season has been complicated for the Cowboys. During their first games, they failed to meet expectations, struggling with problems on both sides of the ball that led to several defeats.

Their campaign became even more challenging when they lost Dak Prescott for the remainder of the year. Now, Cooper Rush is guiding the team’s offense, aiming for a strong finish to the season to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cooper Rush to miss a crucial player of his offense vs. Giants on Thanksgiving

It is a tradition for the Cowboys to play on Thanksgiving Day. The NFL considers the Lone Star club one of its premier teams for this date, with the franchise consistently attracting a large audience regardless of their current situation.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Giants lose key teammate of Malik Nabers ahead of Thanksgiving Day game vs Cowboys

For many fans, this Thanksgiving gameday will feel different. Neither the Cowboys nor the Giants will have their franchise quarterbacks available, with Dak Prescott sidelined due to a hamstring injury and Daniel Jones recently released by New York.

Advertisement

Cooper Rush will be the starting quarterback for the Cowboys. He delivered a remarkable performance in last week’s victory against the Commanders. However, he will now face the Giants without a key player by his side.

Advertisement

The Cowboys announced that Zack Martin has been ruled out for the game against New York on Thanksgiving. The veteran guard is dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries that have sidelined him since Week 11.

OXNARD, CA – JULY 25: Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin 70 smiles on the field during the teamÕs training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields on July 25, 2024 in Oxnard, CA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUL 25 Cowboys Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240725269

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin has been involved in contract disputes with the Cowboys in recent years. He signed an extension that keeps him in Dallas until 2025, but his recent absences are not helping his case for securing a new deal.

Will Zack Martin retire after the 2025 season?

Zack Martin will be 35 years old by the 2025 season. According to several reports, the guard might retire at the end of his current contract if he doesn’t sign another extension.

Advertisement

see also Why do the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving Day?

For many analysts, Martin is an undisputed first-ballot Hall of Famer. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl nine times and named All-Pro seven times, solidifying his place as one of the best guards in recent NFL history.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE