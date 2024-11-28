Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are having another great season. They currently hold a 10-1 record and control their destiny to clinch the No.1 seed in the AFC.

However, the playoffs won’t be an easy task for the defending champions as there’s a lot of competition from teams like the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s important to remember that the Chiefs are trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl in something which has never been achieved in the NFL. Mahomes believes it’s possible even with all their struggles.

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes explained a key reason why the Chiefs might be able to make another Super Bowl run. They’re getting back key players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Isiah Pacheco to boost the offense.

“We’re getting healthier as an offense. We’re just getting more reps with the guys. I think, as the season goes on, you figure out what guys are best at. We’re striving to be better. It’s just having a standard every single day. You want to be playing your best football at the end of the year and we’re getting there.”

Are Chiefs favorites to win Super Bowl?

The Chiefs are in second place of the favorites to win the Super Bowl behind the Detroit Lions. Nevertheless, Mahomes warned the NFL about the immediate impact of players like DeAndre Hopkins toward a championship run.

“The new guys are really showing what they’re great at. Getting DeAndre Hopkins and one-on-one matchups. Xavier stretching the field, but also working underneath as well. Now, it’s about building. Continue to build throughout the rest of the season.”