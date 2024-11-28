Trending topics:
Where to watch Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Atletico San Luis face Tigres UANL in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals. Find how to watch this game in the USA here, the kickoff times and full broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Nicolas Ibanez of Tigres UANL
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportNicolas Ibanez of Tigres UANL

By Leonardo Herrera

Atletico San Luis and Tigres UANL will face off against in the what will be the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals. Fans in the USA can find out here comprehensive broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to ensure they catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Atletico San Luis enter the quarterfinals with momentum after a dramatic qualification on the final Matchday, aiming to continue their surprising run despite not being among the title favorites. Standing in their way are Tigres UANL, a powerhouse from the regular season and clear favorites in this matchup.

While Tigres bring confidence into the clash, they know underestimating a resilient San Luis side could be costly. The focus for Tigres will be securing a strong result to set up a decisive second leg on home turf.

When will the Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Atletico San Luis take on Tigres UANL for the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals this Thursday, November 28. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Luis Rodrigo Dourado of Atletico San Luis – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Atletico San Luis and Tigres UANL, airing live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include TUDN and DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

