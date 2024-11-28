Earlier this year, the Cleveland Browns lost Deshaun Watson to a season-ending torn Achilles. The AFC North club turned to Jameis Winston as his replacement, and now he has revealed whether he wants to continue with the team in 2025.

In 2022, the Browns shocked the NFL with a blockbuster trade. The AFC North club sent six draft picks, including three first-rounders, to the Texans to acquire Deshaun Watson in exchange.

Cleveland was searching for a top-tier quarterback, while Houston no longer wanted Watson. However, Watson’s tenure with the Browns has been disappointing, and many fans believe his time in Ohio is nearing its end.

Jameis Winston sends clear message to the Browns about his continuity

Before the 2024 season, the Browns needed to select a backup quarterback. Even though they expected Deshaun Watson to have an outstanding year, the team knew it was essential to have a reliable option in case of an emergency.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, that emergency occurred. Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles in Week 7, ending his season. This forced the Browns to rely on Jameis Winston, the backup quarterback they signed earlier in the year.

Many fans were curious about Winston’s arrival, but his performance with the Browns has been respectable. The former Bucs player is currently 2-2 as a starter, completing 62.2% of his passes for 1,266 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Now, as the regular season draws to a close, fans are speculating about Jameis Winston’s future. Rumors suggest Deshaun Watson may not return to the team, and Winston has now expressed his desire to remain the starter in 2025.

November 17, 2024, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S: Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game in New Orleans, Louisiana USA on November 17, 2024. The Saints beat the Browns 35 – 14. New Orleans U.S – ZUMAa14_ 20241117_zaf_a14_017 Copyright: xDanxAndersonx

“Of course,” Winston told reporters when asked if he wanted to stay in Cleveland. “In terms of my family — when I think about my family, I think about moving my kids, my wife having to find new friends. I think anytime where you’re able to solidify a role and a place and play good at that place, you like to be home. However, that’s out of my control. Again, my focus is on, ‘One play at a time’ . . . and just stacking it up day after day after day.”

The decision has shocked many, as the Browns have yet to decide whether to keep Deshaun Watson. If they do, Jameis Winston is set to remain the backup, a role he may not be willing to accept after experiencing the satisfaction of being a starter once again.

What is Jameis Winston’s contract with the Browns?

The Browns signed Jameis Winston as a free agent after his release by the New Orleans Saints earlier this year. He was given a one-year, $4 million contract, which will expire at the end of this season.

Since he was signed as a backup, the contract incentives are modest. Winston needs to play at least 50% of the snaps to earn additional bonuses, with further incentives tied to wins, playoff appearances, and even a Super Bowl victory.

